Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri is being sued by the California police officer he scuffled with in the moments after his team won the NBA championship last June.

The clash between Ujiri and the officer happened moments after the final buzzer as Ujiri rushed to the court to celebrate with his team. Authorities say Ujiri tried to walk past the officer, but the officer stopped him because he didn't see Ujiri's on-court credentials, which led to the confrontation.

Video of the incident doesn't capture the entire sequence of events, but following a lengthy investigation the Alameda County District Attorney's Office decided last October not to file any criminal charges against Ujiri.

That hasn't stopped Alan Strickland, the deputy involved in the incident, from filing a lawsuit.

Strickland alleges in his lawsuit that Ujiri hit him in the face and chest with both fists.

Strickland also says in the lawsuit, filed last week in California, that he was physically injured and has since suffered "severe emotional and physical distress" as a result of what happened. In the days following the incident, a lawyer representing Strickland said Strickland suffered a concussion and jaw injury that forced him to take medical leave.

Strickland is also suing the Raptors organization, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment and the NBA, arguing that "they knew, or should have known" that Ujiri "had a violent predisposition and propensity for physical violence."

The lawsuit doesn't say how much Strickland is suing for, but notes it's more than $75,000 US.

CBC News has contacted the Toronto Raptors organization for comment.

In recent days, Ujiri has been travelling in Africa alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.