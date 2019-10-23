'The truth will come out': Raptors president Masai Ujiri calls lawsuit 'malicious'

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri says a lawsuit filed against him by a northern California sheriff's deputy is "malicious."

Alan Strickland alleged in the lawsuit filed Friday in a northern California district court that he suffered injuries "which caused and continue to cause great mental, physical, emotional and psychological pain and suffering" after a shoving match with Ujiri.

The incident occurred June 13, after the Raptors won the deciding Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Oakland's Oracle Arena.

Ujiri went onto the court to join his celebrating team, when Strickland — an Alameda County sheriff's deputy who was working security at the game — stopped him because the Raptors executive didn't provide the proper on-court credential. That led to a shoving match that was partially captured on video.

Several bystanders intervened and Ujiri got onto the court without displaying any credentials.

Prosecutors decided in October not to press criminal charges against Ujiri.

WATCH | Raptors president Masai Ujiri comments on California lawsuit:

Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri comments on the lawsuit brought forth by a California police officer, who alleges Ujiri assaulted him, moments after the Raptors won the NBA championship last June. 0:54

"It's malicious in a way," Ujiri said Wednesday in Dakar, Senegal.

"To me it's incredible that things play out like that. I think something incredible was taken away from me and I will never forget it. It is one of the things that drives me to win another championship because I want to be able to celebrate a championship the right way. This thing will be settled.

"The truth will come out. The truth will come out of this."