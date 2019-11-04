Alleged gunfight between vehicles leaves highrise lobby riddled with bulelts

An alleged gunfight between passengers in two vehicles Sunday night left the lobby of a northwest Toronto apartment building riddled with bullets.

Gunfire erupted on Martha Eaton Way, near Trethewey and Black Creek drives, around 9:30 p.m., according to a tweet posted by Toronto police.

Officers who responded to the scene found a third vehicle with a shot-out window and bullet holes could be seen in windows at the front of the building and inside the lobby.

Both vehicles involved in the incident had left the scene by the time officers arrived, police said.

No injuries have been reported.

The residential highrise is about one block away from the headquarters of Toronto police's 12 Division and less than a kilometre from an apartment complex where five teens were shot last week.