York Regional Police say that one person has been arrested after reports of an armed robbery at CF Markville in Markham, Ont., on Sunday evening.

Police were called to the scene at 6:25 p.m., less than an hour before the mall was scheduled to close at 7 p.m.

Paramedics said they were also called to the scene, but did not transport anyone to hospital.

Video footage of the robbery shows multiple people in safety vests cleaning out display cases at Lukfook Jewellery.

Police say that there were also reports of shots fired but that is yet to be confirmed.

Sgt. Clint Whitney told CBC Toronto that the mall was open and quite busy at the time of the incident.

Police didn't request a lockdown, but some of the stores and businesses made their own decision to follow their own security protocols, Whitney added.

The suspects fled through the parking lot, he said.

There is no longer a security concern for the mall and the suspects are no longer on scene, Whitney added.