Weapons cache found in Markham apartment after bullet fired through 3 units

Two people are facing a host of weapons-related charges after a cache of guns and explosives was found in a Markham apartment building Wednesday — a discovery made after a bullet tore through three separate apartments in the building.

According to a York Regional Police news release, residents in an apartment building in the area of Elgin Mills Road East and Woodbine Avenue first called police around 10:50 a.m. when they heard a loud bang.

Responding officers discovered a gun had been fired on the upper level of the building and passed through the floor into a unit below, police say. It then went through a bed and that second unit's floor, before shooting into yet another apartment, where it hit a stereo speaker.

"One of the apartments was occupied at the time," the police news release reads. "Thankfully nobody was injured."

Two people are facing charges in connection with the discovery. (York Regional Police)

Officers later entered the unit from which the gun had been fired, and allegedly found more than 40 firearms including handguns and long guns, as well as a "large quantity" of ammo, prohibited magazines, "improperly stored explosives," a crossbow, and composite brass knuckles, police say.

A 43-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, both from Markham, were arrested and charged with multiple firearms-related charges, as well as mischief endangering life.

The two were held in custody and were scheduled to appear in court in Newmarket Friday.

"The improper handling and storage of firearms, ammunition and explosive material in this case is alarming," police said in the news release. "York Regional Police reminds gun owners to follow all laws, regulations and best practices."