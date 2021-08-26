Markham basketball arena fined after COVID-19 outbreak declared

Health officials are struggling to identify possible contacts of a COVID-19 outbreak in Markham after organizers of a basketball tournament failed to compile attendee information.

York Region Public Health on Friday afternoon publicly appealed for spectators and players at the Phoenix Classic — Back to the Trenches Basketball Tournament, held from August 13 to 15, to get tested for COVID-19, after seven attendees tested positive for the virus.

A spokesperson for the health authority said the public notice had been issued due to the "delay in obtaining contact lists from the event organizer."

As a result, the Battle Arena, where the tournament was held, was issued a fine.

York Region Public Health is notifying anyone who attended the Phoenix Classic - Back to the Trenches Basketball Tournament from Friday, August 13 to Sunday, August 15, 2021 about a potential exposure to COVID-19. Learn more: <a href="https://t.co/GMvA8fO7gR">https://t.co/GMvA8fO7gR</a> <a href="https://t.co/YnwfQ6y6gM">pic.twitter.com/YnwfQ6y6gM</a> —@YorkRegionGovt

Businesses and event organizers can be fined $1,130 for failing to maintain contact lists and attendee information under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Due to the lack of information, it was unclear how many attendees had been at the event, but the spokeswoman said they had been advised that "a large number of participants and spectators attended".

It is the second outbreak of COVID-19 linked to a basketball tournament in a matter of days.

Earlier this week, the Durham Region Health Department publicly urged attendees of The Jane and Finch Classic basketball tournament in Oshawa to get tested, after 25 confirmed cases of the virus were linked back to the week-long event.

As many as 7,000 people attended that basketball tournament.

Anyone who had attended the Phoenix Classic is urged to get tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate if they are experiencing symptoms of the virus.

"If you attended this tournament, you may have been exposed to COVID-19 and may be at risk of transmitting it to others," the spokesperson said.

Any questions can be directed to York Region Public Health on 1-800-361-5653.