Suspicious death of Markham woman has police looking for witnesses, information

York Regional Police are looking for witnesses and information in connection with the death of a Markham woman on Sunday.

Officers responded to a call Sunday at 8 p.m. about an injured person on Buchanan Drive near Warden Avenue and Highway 7, police said in a news release Monday. They found a woman's dead body instead.

Police said they consider her death suspicious and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation. They'll conduct a postmortem examination to confirm the woman's identity and determine her cause of death, police added.

Police are asking anyone to contact them if they have any information, saw anything suspicious or may have commercial or residential video that might have recorded something suspicious.

People can call the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, or email investigators at homicide@yrp.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.