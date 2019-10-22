Former health minister Jane Philpott trailing 3rd behind Liberal, Conservative

Former health minister Jane Philpott — who was forced out of the Liberal caucus amid the SNC Lavalin affair — is running third behind former Ontario health minister Helena Jaczek for the Liberals and the Conservative candidate in her riding.

Philpott, who made headlines after resigning from her cabinet post in the wake of the SNC-Lavalin affair, is running for re-election as an independent MP in the Toronto-area riding of Markham-Stouffville.

Her main opponent, Jaczek, who like Philpott is a physician, is leading in the vote count. Conservative candidate Theodore Antony is in second place.

The swing riding of roughly 90,000 potentially voters has historically bounced back and forth between Liberal and Conservative.

As a Liberal, Philpott narrowly won the seat in 2015.

But after her resignation, her candidacy raised questions as to whether voters who supported her in the past would follow her and choose an independent candidate over either of the two major parties.

