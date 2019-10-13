1 dead following collision in Markham

One person died following a two-vehicle collision in Markham on Saturday evening, York Regional Police say.

According to duty inspector Peter Casey, the call came in around 6:30 p.m. of a crash at the intersection of York Durham Line and 19th Avenue.

One driver was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, where they later died.

The other driver sustained minor injuries.

No further information on the cause of the accident will be released until the investigation has been completed, Casey added.

Police say roads in the area will be closed for the next several hours.