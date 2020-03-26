Police searching for stolen dog in Markham

York Regional Police say they are trying to track down a large, three-year-old Alaskan Malamute that was stolen outside a condo in Markham early Wednesday.

According to a news release, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. when a couple took their two dogs outside, off their leashes, near their condo building on Cederland Drive.

After a few minutes, the pair realized they couldn't find their dog Zhipi (which is pronounced "Joppy," police say).

The couple searched for him, and spoke to a witness who reported seeing the dog get picked up by three men and then put in the back of a dark-coloured SUV, which then drove off westbound on Clegg Drive.

Investigators say they have contacted animal services, shelters and vets, but the dog has not been turned in.

Zhipi is described as 100 pounds, with black and white fur, brown eyes, and a black nose with a pink spot in the middle. The dog was wearing a brown collar.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.