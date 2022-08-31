Markham eatery at the centre of public health investigation allowed to reopen

A Markham, Ont., restaurant at the centre of a public health investigation is expected to reopen on Wednesday.

York Region's medical officer says 12 people went to hospital Sunday night after eating the same chicken dish from Delight Restaurant &​​​​​​ BBQ.

Dr. Barry Pakes said investigators believe the spice was contaminated with aconite, sometimes called wolfsbane or monkshood, that's found in herbs, roots, or a flower.

There's no reason to believe the contamination was intentional, he said.

"This particular toxin acts very quickly. So almost everybody presented to hospital and had quite severe symptoms, severe enough to bring them to a hospital, within about an hour of consuming the food," Pakes said.

Four of the diners required intensive care, but one has since been released from hospital, and the three others appeared to be improving, Pakes said.

The restaurant co-operated with investigators who were able to locate the Markham-area retailer of the suspected spice product and remove it from shelves, Pakes said. He did not reveal the name of the spice and said he did not know the name of the retailer.

The restaurant has been cleared to reopen Pakes said.

'No safety risk'

"We don't see there as being any safety risk at that restaurant. We've gone back and re-inspected it and they'll be opening," he said.

"In the case of a small business like this, there's no reason to keep them closed. We're very confident of what the offending item actually was."

Symptoms of aconite poisoning include numbness in the face and extremities, severe gastrointestinal distress and an irregular heartbeat. It can also cause nausea, vomiting, cramping and muscle weakness.

If consumed in large enough quantities, aconite can cause fatal arrhythmia. The toxin can disrupt the electrical network of cells and signals that control the heart, leading to an irregular or ineffective heartbeat, followed by blood loss to organs, including the brain.

"That's a very severe situation where you need support for your blood pressure and particular medications to make the heart beat properly," Pakes said.

Local public health officials are working with provincial and federal partners to determine whether the spice product believed to be at the centre of the Markham case was available elsewhere. But, Pakes said, the risk was "very, very low" and the product is "very uncommonly used."

"It's not even clear if it's available, or where it's been distributed, but that's what we're investigating now," he said.