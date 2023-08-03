Markham residents still dealing with noisy GO train horns, years after anti-whistling program

Markham resident Shanta Sundarason says her community has put up with blaring horns from passing GO trains for too long, with some people soundproofing their walls or even moving away as a result.

And while 15 out of 16 train crossings along the Stouffville GO line are now silent thanks to upgrade work from the City of Markham, York Region and Metrolinx, some residents are fed up of waiting for the remaining crossway to be finished.

"It's not fair on the residents in that area," said Sundarason, who helped organize a resident movement in 2015 to silence trains in her city.

"I am getting tired, but I'm not going away until this last crossing stops."

The blowing of a train whistle is a safety measure mandated by Transport Canada at crossings where there isn't safety infrastructure — like barriers and warning signs — to alert drivers and pedestrians of a coming train.

Markham began work on an anti-whistling program as early as 2015 aimed at building that infrastructure in order to eliminate the need for engineers to blow whistles at crossings.

Metrolinx says upgrading this railway crossing near Ninth Line and Elgin Mills in Markham is complicated by the road's size and speed limit, the "sharp angle" at which the railway crosses the road, a history of cyclist falls in the area and two private driveways that don't meet federal safety requirements. (Submitted by Metrolinx)

But Metrolinx said in a statement that the last crossway, located near Ninth Line and Elgin Mills, is the most complex to upgrade due to several complicating factors. They include the road's four lanes and speed limit, the "sharp angle" at which the railway crosses the road, a history of cyclist falls in the area and two private driveways nearby that do not currently meet federal safety requirements.

Currently, 12 trains pass daily through the area during the morning and afternoon rush hour peaks, Metrolinx said. The agency didn't provide any timeline for when work on the crossing is expected to be finished.

"We continue to work in collaboration with the City of Markham to complete the necessary works, keeping safety of the community at the forefront of our discussions," Metrolinx said in an email statement.

City working to 'expedite' the process

Tom Owen, a Markham resident who is also part of the movement to silence the trains, says the lack of a clear timeline is unacceptable. He criticized Metrolinx for a lack of communication and transparency.

"Understood, things take time," said Owen.

"However, you know, it's been eight years and this railroad crossing did not just pop out of nowhere."

Markham councillor Andrew Keyes, whose ward contains the crossing, says the issue has been drawn out due to the involvement of different layers of government.

Keyes said the noise caused by trains at the crossway is probably less disruptive than at some of the others because it's in a rural area. He said its location likely contributed to the reason why it was chosen as the last one to complete.

"It's taken longer than we would have liked, but it's coming to its conclusion and we're certainly pleased with the fact that at least it's getting completed," said Keyes.

The City of Markham said in a statement that it's worked with all parties to "expedite the process" and has "communicated the project schedule concerns and expectations with Metrolinx."

"We thank residents for their patience and acknowledge their concerns regarding this project," the city said.

Patience wearing thin for some locals

But for some locals, patience is wearing thin.

Clemens Sels, who lives near the remaining crossing and three other upgraded ones, said while he's relieved most of the crossings have been upgraded, it's a shame it takes pressure from residents like Sundarason to get things done.

"I just wish that politicians and bureaucrats alike going forward show some more initiative and responsibility and act on things — obvious things like this — before people have to get pissed, demonstrate and whatever else," said Sels.

"It's simply not necessary. Just think ahead a little bit and do your job."