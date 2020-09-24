Man pleads guilty to killing 4 family members in Markham home last year

A man has pleaded guilty to killing his four family members in a Markham home last July.

Menhaz Zaman, 23, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder on Thursday in a Newmarket court, his lawyer said.

The four murder charges are for the death of Zaman's parents, sister and grandma, who were discovered when police were called to his family home on Castlemore Avenue on July 28, 2019.

The victims have been identified as 70-year-old Firoza Begum, 50-year-old Momotaz Begum, 59-year-old Moniruz Zaman and 21-year-old Malesa Zaman.

From left to right: Firoza Begum, 70; Momotaz Begum, 50; Malesa Zaman, 21 and Moniruz Zaman, 59. (Facebook)

Shortly after the incident, Zaman appeared to have sent online messages about the killings and several extremely graphic photographs of dead bodies and bloody weapons to friends on a popular communication software for gamers called Discord, according to two people who received them.

York Regional Police arrested Zaman at the scene the day after the murder occurred.

Zaman will receive his sentence on Oct. 26.