A 23-year-old man has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder after the bodies of three women and one man were found in a home in Markham, Ont., York Regional Police say.

Menhaz Zaman, who is from Markham, is in custody and was due to appear in a Newmarket courtroom on Monday.

The names of the four victims have not been released.

York police Const. Andy Pattenden said police received a call shortly before 3 p.m. ET Sunday about four people possibly injured inside a home near Castlemore Avenue in Markham, a city about 30 kilometres northeast of downtown Toronto.

Officers arriving at the home encountered a man at the front door. Police then searched the home, arrested him and found four bodies.

Pattenden declined to comment on the relationship between the accused and the victims.

Investigators are calling on anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area to come forward and call police.

A coroner and homicide detectives were at the scene Monday.