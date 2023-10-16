Markham Public Library apologizes after email suggests taking down Islamic Heritage Month displays

Markham Public Library apologized on Monday for an employee email posted online that suggested it was going to take down Islamic Heritage Month displays.

According to images shared on social media of the email, Markham Public Library (MPL) was going to pull the displays due to the situation in the Middle East.

"The email is inaccurate," Catherine Biss, CEO of the library, said in a statement. "Markham Public Library regrets this occurred and we apologize for any confusion or hurt this has caused the community."

Social media posts that shared the email said it was sent to all staff.

"Given the current situation in the Middle East, it is best for us not to be actively promoting the Islamic Heritage Month, this will be perceived as if we are taking a particular side," the email said.

It goes on to say the library was asked to take down the displays by Bliss and an unnamed councillor.

"If you currently have any merchandising around this topic, please take it down for now. If you haven't put it up yet, please don't," the email continues.

The library's statement says Islamic Heritage Month displays are present in all of its libraries, given that October is Islamic Heritage Month, and will remain on display for the rest of the month.

"As a public library, it is our goal to unite and bring people together. MPL takes pride in showcasing the positive contributions of our diverse communities through displays such as these."

In a statement on Monday, the National Council of Canadian Muslims, a non-profit organization, called for an investigation into the matter from the city of Markham. It also called for accountability from everyone involved in decision-making.

The council noted that there has been a spike in Islamophobic incidents since the Israel-Hamas war began.

"Let's call this what this. Islamophobia. Pure and simple," the council said in the statement.

"We do not think that those involved in making such a decision deserve to be on the city payroll any longer. We cannot tolerate Islamophobia — especially not from our institutions. Period. There must be zero tolerance."