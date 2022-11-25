Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

SIU investigates after police shoot 2 men in Markham, leaving 1 dead

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after police shot two men in Markham, leaving one of them dead.

Shooting happened around 7 a.m., York Regional Police say

CBC News ·
The SIU says one of the victims died at the scene on Eyer Drive in Markham. (Yvon Theriault/CBC)

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after police shot two men in Markham, leaving one of them dead.

The Special Investigations Unit tweeted about the shooting around 11:15 a.m., approximately four hours after it took place.

York Regional Police could only tell CBC News there was an officer-involved shooting just after 7 a.m. Friday.

The SIU says one of the victims died at the scene on Eyer Drive — a largely residential area near Rodick Road and 16th Avenue.

The other victim was taken to hospital.

Further information is expected from the SIU in the coming hours.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now