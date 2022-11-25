SIU investigates after police shoot 2 men in Markham, leaving 1 dead

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after police shot two men in Markham, leaving one of them dead.

The Special Investigations Unit tweeted about the shooting around 11:15 a.m., approximately four hours after it took place.

York Regional Police could only tell CBC News there was an officer-involved shooting just after 7 a.m. Friday.

The SIU says one of the victims died at the scene on Eyer Drive — a largely residential area near Rodick Road and 16th Avenue.

The other victim was taken to hospital.

Further information is expected from the SIU in the coming hours.