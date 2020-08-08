Skip to Main Content
Authorities urge caution after Markham mosquitoes test positive for West Nile
Toronto

Authorities urge caution after Markham mosquitoes test positive for West Nile

Authorities are urging caution after mosquitoes in the area of Markham, Ont., tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

No confirmed cases of the virus being transmitted to humans this year, public health officials say

The Canadian Press ·
In a statement released Friday, the York Region Health Connection said a mosquito trap near Warden Avenue and Highway 7 is responsible for a positive West Nile Virus result. (Wayne Glowacki/The Canadian Press)

Authorities are urging caution after mosquitoes in the area of Markham, Ont., tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

In a statement released Friday, the York Region Health Connection said a mosquito trap near Warden Avenue and Highway 7 is responsible for the positive result.

It is the first positive result of the virus in the area this year.

Although there have been no confirmed cases of the virus being transmitted to humans this year, public health officials say residents should still take precautions.

Preventive measures include disposing of stagnant water in things such as bird baths and backyard ponds, as well as eavestroughs and swimming pool covers.

They also recommend avoiding early morning and nighttime activities where mosquitoes may be present in higher volumes.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now