A 34-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder after a woman from British Columbia was found dead at a home in Markham, Ont., on Sunday, York Regional Police say.

At 10:47 p.m. on Sunday, police received a call for unknown trouble at an address on Gillingham Avenue, according to a news release issued Tuesday. When officers got to the home, they found a man with serious injuries and a woman without vital signs, police say.

The woman has been identified as Xu Guo, 34, from British Columbia. A 34-year-old man from Markham was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death.

At this point, police told CBC Toronto they cannot comment on the relationship between the two. Police say a post mortem examination will determine the cause of death.

There are no other outstanding suspects in the death, police say.