Officials at Markham, Ont., mosque call for action after alleged hate-motivated attack

The Islamic Society of Markham is calling for action from the provincial and federal governments to combat Islamophobia and better protect the safety of faith communities, following an alleged hate-motivated incident that took place at the mosque north of Toronto last week.

York Regional Police arrested a 28-year-old man who allegedly came into the Markham, Ont. Mosque on Thursday morning, shouted Islamophobic slurs and drove his vehicle directly at a worshiper.

The suspect is now charged with one count each of assault with a weapon, uttering threats and dangerous driving.

At a news conference on Monday, the president of the Islamic Society of Markham, Qasir Nasir Khan, said community members have reason to be afraid, but said they "will not be intimidated."

Khan called on the provincial government to expedite the passing of the Our London Family Act, drafted following the deadly attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont. nearly two years ago. The act incudes several proposals to counter racism and discrimination, including changes to the educational system, and the creation of a provincial hate crimes accountability unit.

Khan also called on the federal government to expand the Communities at Risk: Security Infrastructure Program, which provides funding to help with the cost of security for non-profit organizations that are at high risk of being targeted by hate-motivated crime.

Khan said the mosque was happy to see a budget expansion this year, but said they "remain concerned that the program is difficult to apply for, and takes months to process."

The Chief Operating Officer of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, Nadia Hasan, said the council supports the Islamic Society of Markham in its calls for action, adding that they also want to see more funding from the federal government to focus on community education and engagement, and dispelling myths about Islam.

"We know that bigger fences do not make for better neighbours," Hasan said.

Hasan said Thursday's incident was "extremely distressing," and that the time for action on Islamophobia is now.

"The reality is that this incident is part of a broader problem of increasing hate crimes in Canada, and an intensification of Islamophobic rhetoric," she said.