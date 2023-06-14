Markham's mayor wants province to consolidate municipalities in York Region into 1 city

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti has written a letter to the province calling on the Ford government to consolidate different municipalities in York Region into one large city.

York Region consists of nine municipalities — Markham, Aurora, East Gwillimbury, Georgina, King Township, Richmond Hill, Vaughan and Whitchurch-Stouffville. It also has a regional government — the Regional Municipality of York.

"The provincial government has taken bold steps restructuring the City of Toronto council and Peel Region and should be doing the same in York Region," Scarpitti said in the letter, dated June 14.

"There is no rationale for taking bold steps in other GTA cities and keeping the status quo in York Region."

The province cut the number of wards in Toronto in 2018 from a 47-ward system to 25 seats. Last month the province also announced that Peel Region will be dissolved at the start of 2025 .

"I am urging the provincial government to create a new streamlined governance structure for York Region," Scarpitti said.

"Municipalities have evolved, they deal with more complex issues, are expected to deliver more and we need an updated governance model from the one established over 50 years ago."

Scarpitti highlighted in the letter that York Region has a total of 77 municipal representatives for 1.2 million people, whereas the City of Toronto now has 26 representatives for 3 million people.

The combined operating expenses of all 10 municipal governments in York total approximately $4.4 billion, he said.

"Consolidating into one city would result in significant savings in both operating and capital budgets," the mayor said.

"Municipalities invest millions in cyber security, water billing, tax billing and recreational registration systems. A consolidated city will generate substantial savings."

CBC Toronto has reached out to the province for comment.