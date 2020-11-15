Markham inmate serving life sentence dies while in prison

A 26-year-old Markham man serving a life sentence for second-degree murder died while in custody last week, said Correctional Service Canada (CSC) in a news release.

Qin Long Xue was found unresponsive in his cell at the Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont. at around 12 a.m. November 11, said the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), East Region, in a statement. Xue was then transported to a hospital.

On November 13, Xue was pronounced dead at the hospital. The OPP-led Penitentiary Squad, which is under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, is investigating the death with assistance from CSC, Kingston Police Forensic Identification Services and Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario, said the OPP.

In spring 2017, Xue and four other men were charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping after 50-year-old Kong Wu Wang, from Toronto, was found lying on Old Kennedy Road just north of Steeles Ave. on Nov. 7, 2016. The cause of Wang's death was determined to be a gunshot wound, York Regional Police said.

York Regional police at the time alleged the five men suspected in the case were waiting for two men in a parking lot in north Toronto.

They say the accused grabbed one man and allegedly bound and forced him into a vehicle and held him against his will.

Police allege the accused shot the second man and while they were putting him into the vehicle, the other man escaped.

The second man was later identified as Wang, said OPP in the statement about Xue's death.

Xue began serving his sentence in Februrary, 2020.

In a statement, CSC said they take "the death of an inmate very seriously" and that it's mandated they review the circumstance of any inmate death while they are in custody.