City of Markham places HR director on leave for saying N-word during guest lecture

A high-level human resources employee at the City of Markham has been placed on leave after she said and displayed the N-word while giving a guest lecture to students at George Brown College.

Janet Ashfield, Markham's deputy director of people services, spoke to more than 100 students in the college's human resources management program on Wednesday, according to a video recording of the virtual class viewed by CBC Toronto.

As part of her presentation, Ashfield presented a real-world case study about two firefighters who lost their jobs after posting offensive content on social media. She asked the students how they would have handled the situation if they were the arbitrator in the case.

While outlining the scenario, Ashfield said the N-word out loud as she quoted one of the firefighter's social media posts. The video shows her presentation slides also spelled out the word in full.

In an email to CBC Toronto, Ashfield said she apologized immediately and again at the end of the class for what happened. She said she hasn't previously used the word in full when referencing the case study in previous training discussions, and "deeply" regrets that she used it during this presentation.

The recording shows a student later asked Ashfield to address comments in the chat from students who were questioning the appropriateness of using the word. Ashfield responded by saying it was necessary to use the exact word to understand the full context of the case study.

"You are absolutely right. That is an absolutely inappropriate word to be used, but that's the word that was used," Ashfield said.

"Clearly, it's uncomfortable, but you cannot work around words and say, 'Well, you know, it was really inappropriate what they said,'" said Ashfield. "I need to know what they said. I need to understand what they said in order to go forward."

The student then said they disagreed.

"I don't agree that it should be said at all, especially from someone who's Caucasian. It's a very racist term," the student said.

College, city launch investigations into the incident

In a statement to CBC Toronto on Thursday, a spokesperson for the City of Markham said Ashfield was placed on administrative leave as a result of the "troubling" incident.

"The City of Markham was recently made aware of a troubling incident involving the use of racist language by a staff member," Bryan Frois wrote in the statement.

The city said it has hired a third-party investigator to review the situation and provide recommendations.

"The City of Markham stands firmly against all forms of hate, racism and discrimination."

Ashfield shared with CBC Toronto the letter she sent to the class's teacher and students on Thursday.

"In my attempt to teach students about fostering a safe and respectful workplace, I used inappropriate language that contradicted my core objectives for the discussion," the letter reads.

"My intention was to provide an informative presentation, but I know that regardless of the context in which the language appeared, it is unacceptable in all circumstances."

In a statement, George Brown College said it's launched an investigation to address the issue and prevent it from happening again.

"We condemn this behaviour in the strongest terms and are taking this matter extremely seriously," said president Gervan Fearon, noting counselling support is available for students in the class.

"We acknowledge that giving embodied voice and life to the N-word and other racial slurs is completely unacceptable, inhumane and undermines efforts to create a safe and broadly supportive and inclusive learning environment."

Word 'unacceptable' in any educational setting

Diversity, equity and inclusion strategist Destiny Udoh said the incident shows workplace leaders and society as a whole still have "a long way to go" when it comes to understanding what anti-Black racism means and how it manifests in society.

Destiny Udoh is a strategist for consulting firm Canadian Equality Consulting based in Toronto. She says it's disappointing that people are still using the N-word in 2023. (Canadian Equality Consulting)

Udoh, a strategist at Canadian Equality Consulting, said while it's inappropriate for any lecturer to use the word in an educational setting, knowing it was said by someone who is white makes the situation "much more frustrating and uncomfortable."

"The intent behind the use of the word doesn't change or erase the heavily weighted trauma that comes with it," said Udoh. "For someone at such a high level to not have that basic foundational understanding of how that word could have affected so many people, yeah, it's disappointing."

Udoh said using the word in class could have deepened the fear that many Black students experience by simply being in public settings, where they risk being "discriminated against, misrepresented" and "unseen."

"The fact that we're still having this conversation in 2023 is disappointing," said Udoh.