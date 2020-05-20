Remains of young person found at scene of Markham house fire

The remains of a young person have been found at the scene of a Markham house fire, York Regional Police say.

"Unfortunately, just after 7 o'clock, the on-scene investigators have found the remains of what appears to be a young person inside," Staff Sgt. David Mitchell told reporters at the scene.

"Unfortunately, this is the update we didn't want to give."

Aran Hamid, 12, was reported as unaccounted for following an explosion and fire in a Markham townhouse on Sunday morning. The fire broke out shortly after 10 a.m. on Bur Oak Avenue, critically injuring three members of his family.

Chia Hamid, 41, and two of her sons, Ahmed Hamid, 14, and Zheer Hamid, 6, remain in hospital in critical condition, Mitchell said.

Police are waiting for the coroner to attend. The remains have not yet been identified, he said.

Mitchell said it would take a few days to determine the cause of the fire.

"Quite frankly, we have more questions than we do answers," Mitchell said.

The Hamid family lived in the home. From left to right, father Tahir, six-year-old Zheer, mother Chia, 14-year-old Ahmed and 12-year-old Aran. (Submitted to CBC)

Fire crews were at the scene on Sunday and Monday excavating the basement in a search for the boy.

Earlier, police said a family of five lived in the home, with the father, Tahir Hamid, out of the house at the time of the fire.

Jeff Tebby, a supervisor in investigations with Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal, said there was evidence of an explosion.

Significant structural damage prevented entry into the home earlier.