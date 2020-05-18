12-year-old boy still not accounted for after Markham house fire

York Regional Police say a 12-year-old boy remains unaccounted for after a Markham house fire injured three members of his family.

The fire broke out Sunday morning at the house on Bur Oak Avenue. A six-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and their 41-year-old mother were all sent to hospital in critical condition. The six-year-old had previously been misidentified by police as a girl.

Police say they determined that a family of five lived in the home, with the father out of the house at the time of the fire. The family's third child, a 12-year-old boy, remains missing.

On Sunday, witnesses reported hearing a loud bang, though police did not confirm that an explosion had taken place.

They say the fire has now been extinguished, but concerns about the building's structural integrity continue to prevent emergency responders from entering.

The Ontario Fire Marshal, as well as York officers, remain at the scene to investigate and ask anyone with information to come forward.

Bur Oak Road remains closed between Kennedy Road and William Berczy Boulevard.