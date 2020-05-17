Woman, 2 children injured in Markham house fire

A woman and two children have suffered burns in a house fire in Markham on Sunday morning, York Regional Police say.

The children are a girl, 14, and a boy, 6, Staff Sgt. Andrew Bell told reporters at the scene.

The fire broke out in a home in the area of Bur Oak Avenue. Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 10 a.m.

Const. Laura Nicolle, spokesperson for York Regional Police, told CBC News that three people were taken to hospital but the extent of their injuries is not known.

Bell said firefighters have not been able to enter the house because it is believed that the structural integrity of the house has been compromised.

There are other people living at the house who have not yet been accounted for.

Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified about the blaze.

Bur Oak Avenue is closed from Kennedy Road to William Berczy Boulevard and people are being urged to avoid the area.