Iranian activist Mehdi Amin identified as victim in Markham homicide investigation

York police have identified the victim in a recent Markham homicide investigation as 58-year-old Mehdi Amin.

Friends of Amin who spoke to CBC Toronto said he was a well-known Iranian dissident and activist.

York police were initially called to Amin's home on Feeney Lane on Wednesday afternoon. Officers arrived and found him dead inside, police said in a news release issued Friday morning. Amin's death was then ruled a homicide.

Investigators are currently looking for a black Honda CRV with licence plate BNEV917 in connection with the case.

Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area on Wednesday or anyone with video surveillance from the neighbourhood is asked to contact York police.

In a Facebook post, the Iranian Canadian Congress, a non-profit group that advocates on behalf of Iranians in Canada, said that Amin was a former board member and that the organization was deeply saddened by his death.

"We send our deepest condolences to Mehdi Amin's family and loved ones and await to hear further information from authorities," the post read.