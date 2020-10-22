Police search for Honda SUV after suspicious death in Markham

Homicide detectives are asking for the public's help to find a vehicle as they investigate a suspicious death in Markham.

York Regional Police were initially called to a home on Feeney Lane on Wednesday afternoon.

They found a man, believed to be in his fifties, dead inside the residence.

No further details about the man will be released until after a post-mortem can be completed, police said in a news release issued Thursday morning.

Investigators are searching for a black 2015 Honda CR-V with licence plate number BNEV917.

Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area on Wednesday or anyone with video surveillance from the neighbourhood is asked to contact York police.