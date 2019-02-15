Surveillance video shows suspects opening fire at Markham home, slowly driving away

York police are asking for the public's help identifying a group of men who opened fire at a home in Markham.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video. Police investigators believe it was a targeted attack.

The shooting took place shorty after 7 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 31 outside a home on Macklin Street, near the area of McCowan Road and Highglen Avenue.

Surveillance video released by police shows a red compact car pull up to the home. A man exits the car, takes a few steps up the driveway and opens fire towards the house.

A second suspect also appears to fire shots from inside the car.

The vehicle slowly drives away on the snow-packed street after the shooting ends.

"Thankfully nobody was injured in this case, it looks like they were just shooting at the house and probably trying to send some kind of a message," said Const. Andy Pattenden of York police.

Police have 'exhausted all of their leads'

He said investigators have been working the case since the incident took place, but only now decided to release the video in hopes of generating new information.

"They've exhausted all of their leads and they've reached a bit of a roadblock," Pattenden said.

Anyone with information about the incident, vehicle or suspects is asked to contact York police or Crime Stoppers.

While police believe it was a targeted shooting, they are not saying why the house was targeted or who lives there.

Police say at least three men took part in the shooting.

There is no ongoing threat to the public in the neighbourhood, Pattenden added.