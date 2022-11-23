Police searching for suspects in 6 armed home invasions in Markham

York Regional Police are asking for help in finding a number of potential suspects in connection with six home invasions in Markham.

Police said in a news release Wednesday they believe the robberies, which occurred from Sept. 26 to Nov. 21, are connected.

The robberies all took place between 3 and 4 a.m. In each case, the suspects, at least one of whom was armed, broke into homes and demanded cash, police said.

Three to four people broke into each home, usually through the back doors, and fled each time in a vehicle, according to police.

The robberies took place in a broad area from Woodbine Avenue to the west, Ninth Line to the east, as far north as Major Mackenzie Drive and as far south as Fourteenth Avenue.

Here's where the robberies occurred:

Glaceport Crescent on Sept. 26

Jewetts Court on Oct. 4.

Taurasi Court on Nov. 14.

Hollingham Road on Nov. 15.

Hollingham Road on Nov. 18.

Quantum Street on Nov. 21.

Police haven't released any security images of the suspects.

The police advised homeowners to keep their doors locked and "consider installing a loud, audible alarm system in your home."

They're also recommending that people not keep large amounts of cash or valuables at home.

Police are asking anyone with information to call their Hold-Up Unit 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631.