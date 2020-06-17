Woman facing charges in Markham hit and run that left cyclist dead

Police have charged a 25-year-old woman in a hit and run that left a cyclist dead in Markham earlier this week.

York police responded to the collision in the area of Carlton Road and Old Ivy Lane at around 8:15 a.m. Monday and found the cyclist, a 50-year-old man, with life-threatening injuries. He lated died in hospital.

The woman was arrested after investigators found security camera video that showed her vehicle with damage and also discovered she had allegedly filed a false police report about a crash.

She is facing charges of failure to stop at a collision causing death, obstruction and public mischief, York police said in a news release on Wednesday.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 1.