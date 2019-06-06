Richmond Hill man facing 2 charges in Markham hit and run

A 32-year-old Richmond Hill man is facing charges following a hit and run in Markham in April that injured two pedestrians.

Police were called to the intersection of Yonge Street and Meadowview Avenue, just north of Steeles Avenue, shortly before 8:30 p.m. on April 22 for reports of a hit and run.

When emergency responders arrived, they found a 44-year-old man suffering from minor injuries, and a 45-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police said Thursday that both pedestrians are expected to make full recoveries.

The day after the incident, police released security camera footage of a white pick-up truck, which could be seen making a left turn from southbound Yonge Street onto Meadowview Avenue, headed eastbound.

The footage showed the truck hit the two pedestrians and then drive away.

Tips from members of the public helped police identify their suspect in the case. He was arrested on Wednesday and faces two charges: failure to stop after an accident and failure to stop after an accident causing bodily harm.

He was scheduled to appear in court in Newmarket on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.