Police seeking suspect after Markham altercation leads to hit and run

York Regional Police are sharing images of a vehicle involved in an alleged hit and run in Markham this weekend, and are asking the public for any information that could help their investigation.

Police responded to a call at Birchmount Road and Highgate Drive Saturday afternoon, where they found a 39-year-old man who'd been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to a news release. Police say the incident occurred around 3:40 p.m.

The man was one of two drivers who'd been "involved in an altercation," per the police investigation, and when he exited his vehicle, the other vehicle drove up onto the sidewalk, struck him and then fled.

Police say the man's injuries were treated at the scene.

Investigators now have images of the suspect's vehicle, obtained from video surveillance, and are asking anyone who might know the driver's identity, or who saw the vehicle at the time of the incident, to come forward.

The vehicle is a black, four-door Lexus sedan. Police describe the suspect as a bald, brown man with a goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.