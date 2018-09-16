Police look for SUV after Markham hit-and-run critically injures man

Police are looking for an SUV with "significant" front-end damage after a hit-and-run in Markham on Saturday night left a man in life-threatening condition.

The vehicle has been described as an older model light grey coloured SUV.

Police said the victim, a man in his mid-40s, is still listed in life-threatening condition in hospital.

At about 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, police and paramedics were called to Birchmount Road and Royal Crest Court, north of 14th Avenue, after receiving a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Police have interviewed some witnesses

Insp. Kelvin Chantiam said the man was struck by a vehicle that failed to remain on scene and the vehicle continued northbound on Birchmount Road.

Paramedics took the man to a local hospital.

Police say some witnesses to the hit-and-run have come forward. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

"We do have some witnesses who came forward and who are currently assisting investigators to try to determine the cause of the collision, We need further assistance in locating this vehicle," Chantiam told CBC Toronto.

"There is significant damage to the front end area."

Birchmount Road, which was closed between 14th Avenue and Royal Crest Court to allow officers to investigate, has been reopened.

York Regional Police's major collision investigation unit is still investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashboard camera video, is urged to call York Regional Police at 1 (866) 876-5423 ext 7704.

YRP is investigating a Hit and Run pedestrian struck accident at Birchmount Rd. And Royal Crest Ct in Markham. This occurred at 945pm and the suspect vehicle is an older model light grey coloured SUV which fled northbound on Birchmount (1 of 2). —@YRP