Pedestrian in 'very serious condition' after Markham hit-and-run

One person is in hospital in "very serious condition" following a hit-and-run in Markham Saturday evening, York police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Birchmount Road and Royal Crest Court for reports of a pedestrian hit at about 9:45 p.m.

Police say the male victim was struck by a vehicle that failed to remain on scene and continued northbound on Birchmount Road.

The victim was without vital signs when they arrived on scene, paramedics say. He was treated at the scene and taken to the nearest hospital.

"There are a number of witnesses that police are interviewing right now," Insp. Peter Casey told CBC Toronto. "We're also appealing to those who either witnessed it or maybe had dashcam video in the area to contact police or Crime Stoppers."

The vehicle has been described as possibly being a light grey mid-sized SUV.

Birchmount Road between 14th Avenue and Royal Crest Court is closed as a result of the collision. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

York police's major collision investigation unit has taken over the investigation.