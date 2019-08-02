1 dead after late night shooting at Markham strip mall

One person is dead and another is being treated in hospital after a late night shooting at a Markham strip mall.

York Regional Police responded to reports of gun shots shortly after 11 p.m. near Hey Noodles restaurant, in the area of Highway 7 and McCowan Road.

The deceased victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported to hospital with multiple wounds.

Homicide detectives were on scene speaking to witnesses and gathering surveillance footage shortly after the shooting.

"They have a very busy night," said Staff Sgt. Aaron Busby of the investigators. "They're going to be interviewing several witnesses, canvassing the area."

The restaurant was open at the time of the incident, though police did not say exactly where the shooting took place.

Police have not released any suspect information.