33-year-old man found shot to death inside crashed Jeep in Markham

A 33-year-old man was found shot to death inside a crashed Jeep in Markham early Tuesday, York police say.

Officers were initially called to the scene near Brimley Road and Denison Street at around 3:30 a.m. for reports that the Jeep had gone of the road and into a hydro pole next to a bus shelter.

They found the man still inside the vehicle and without vital signs. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information about the man was immediately available from police.

They were also unable to say what may have happened before the collision.

Homicide investigators have taken over the probe.

The intersection is expected to closed for several hours for the investigation.

Anyone with potentially valuable information is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.