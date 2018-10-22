Skip to Main Content
Markham election: Frank Scarpitti wins 4th term as mayor

Markham election: Frank Scarpitti wins 4th term as mayor

Incumbent Frank Scarpitti has been re-elected as mayor of Markham, beating out four other candidates to win his fourth term.

Scarpitti receives 51,295 votes, 75.6 per cent of the ballots cast

CBC News ·
Frank Scarpitti, who was first elected mayor in 2006, received 51,295 votes, 75.6 per cent of the ballots cast. (City of Markham)

Frank Scarpitti has been re-elected mayor of Markham, beating out four other candidates to win his fourth term.

Scarpitti, who was first elected mayor in 2006, received 51,295 votes – 75.6 per cent of the ballots cast.

Regional Councillor

Don Hamilton​

Councillors

Ward 1 - Keith Irish
Ward 2 - Alan Ho
Ward 3 - Reid McAlpine
Ward 4 - Karen Rea
Ward 5- Andrew Keyes
Ward 6 - Amanda Yeung Collucci
Ward 7 - Khalid Usman
Ward 8 - Isa Lee

Housing and cost-of-living issues were prominent concerns among voters during Markham's election campaign. For the past several years, housing prices in the city had been continually increasing, although they have fallen recently, according to the Royal LePage data.

Congestion, as well as high taxes and hydro rates, were also issues identified in the lead-up to Monday's vote.

The results posted Monday night remain unofficial until the City's Returning Officer certifies them, which is expected to happen later this week.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us