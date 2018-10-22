Markham election: Frank Scarpitti wins 4th term as mayor

Frank Scarpitti has been re-elected mayor of Markham, beating out four other candidates to win his fourth term.

Scarpitti, who was first elected mayor in 2006, received 51,295 votes – 75.6 per cent of the ballots cast.

Thank you Markham for the honour and privilege of continuing to serve you. Thank you to all the staff, volunteers and supporters for your dedication and hard work during this campaign. Your Mayor... Our Markham. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarkhamProud?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarkhamProud</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarkhamVotes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarkhamVotes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MunicipalElection2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MunicipalElection2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/dOkRnEoDyR">pic.twitter.com/dOkRnEoDyR</a> —@frankscarpitti

Regional Councillor Don Hamilton​ Councillors Ward 1 - Keith Irish

Ward 2 - Alan Ho

Ward 3 - Reid McAlpine

Ward 4 - Karen Rea

Ward 5- Andrew Keyes

Ward 6 - Amanda Yeung Collucci

Ward 7 - Khalid Usman

Ward 8 - Isa Lee

Housing and cost-of-living issues were prominent concerns among voters during Markham's election campaign. For the past several years, housing prices in the city had been continually increasing, although they have fallen recently, according to the Royal LePage data.

Congestion, as well as high taxes and hydro rates, were also issues identified in the lead-up to Monday's vote.

The results posted Monday night remain unofficial until the City's Returning Officer certifies them, which is expected to happen later this week.