Relatives want answers after brother, sister killed, mother critically hurt in Markham crash

Family members say they are in shock and looking for answers after crash in Markham this week left a sister and brother dead and their mother critically injured.

The relatives have released dashboard camera video, which they say was posted to social media, of the Wednesday afternoon collision. It shows a dump truck, which had a trailer attached, colliding with a car at Markham Road and Elson Street, north of Steeles Avenue East. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 2:05 p.m.

Pateeran Puvanendran, 21, and Neluxsana Puvanendran, 23, were killed, family members told CBC Toronto. Their mother, Srirathy Shanmuganathan, 52, is in critical condition in hospital. Pateeran was a student at Wilfrid Laurier University. He died on his birthday. Neluxsana was a student at George Brown College.

Suven Poopalasingam, the children's uncle, said the family has received very little information from police. He said he is organizing a funeral for his niece and nephew.

"We want the answers, and to find out exactly what happened, but, of course, it's not going to replace anything," he said.

"But we want some kind of a justice, to make sure it doesn't happen to any other children."

Pateeran Puvanendran and his sister Neluxsana Puvanendran were pronounced dead at the scene. (Supplied)

In the video, provided by the family to CBC Toronto, the car in which the mother, her son and her daughter were travelling enters the intersection. Then, it is T-boned by the dump truck.

Poopalasingam said the video shows the dump truck going into the intersection.

"There was no sign of slowing down, or that he was putting on any brake or anything like that, he was just going straight," he said.

"A few seconds definitely would have a huge difference."

The mother will have questions when she emerges from a medically induced coma, he added.

"When she wakes up, she's going to definitely ask me: 'Where are my kids?'" he said.

"I have to tell her, 'This is what happened,' and I want to see if she can make it to the funeral. I'm just waiting for her to wake up."

Poopalasingam said the crash was senseless. "At the end, it doesn't really matter who is right or who is wrong. What matters is what's left," he said.

York Regional Police closed roads in the area for hours after the fatal crash on Wednesday. (Keith Burgess/CBC)

Thurga Sarveswaran, cousin to Neluxsana and Pateeran Puvanendran, said she is still in shock. She said she is having trouble processing the news of their deaths.

"I think it's just for me, I just don't believe it."

She said the family is not sure if the mother will be well enough to attend the funeral.

"She's in critical care at the moment, but they've done procedures. And we've done a follow up yesterday. They said that she's getting better, her vitals are getting better," Sarveswaran said.

She said the family would like more information about the crash.

"We just need more clarification, what was the reasoning, how did it happen, why did this happen, and why was it then and there," she said.

The family members said that police have told them it will be another few days before the investigation is completed. Meanwhile, they said police have not released the bodies.

According to York Regional Police, a woman, 52, was riding in the front passenger seat of the car when the collision happened. Her 21-year-old son was driving at the time and her 23-year-old daughter was in the back seat. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The dump truck driver, 46, was not injured and he remained at the scene.

Const. Amy Boudreau, spokesperson for York Regional Police, said on Friday that no charges have been laid yet. In their updates, police have not said how the crash happened or which direction the dump truck and car were travelling. They have also not released the names of the victims.

Boudreau said police are still investigating and are interviewing witnesses. In a Thursday news release, police made an appeal for others who might of seen something to come forward.

"We still need to speak with all witnesses that were present and gather all the information before we have any further update," Boudreau said.

"We just want to make sure that we have all the details that we need."