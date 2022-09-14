Head-on crash in Markham kills driver

A person is dead after a head-on crash in Markham Wednesday morning, York Regional Police say.

The incident happened in the area of Mackenzie Drive East and Warden Avenue around 6 a.m. Police say they were called in for reports of a head-on collision.

"When officers and emergency services arrived it was learned that one driver had been fatally killed," Const. Maniva Armstrong told CBC News in an email.

She added that police are not releasing more details at this time.

Roads in the area are closed while an investigation is being conducted, Armstrong said.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area and consider using an alternate route.