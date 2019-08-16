Skip to Main Content
2 dead after car crashes into tree in Markham, police say
Two people are dead after a car crashed into a tree in Markham Thursday evening.

Driver dead at scene; passenger was pronounced dead in hospital

CBC News ·
York Regional Police were called to the scene in the area of Warden Avenue north of 19th Avenue just after 5:30 p.m.  (CBC News)

York Regional Police were called to the scene in the area of Warden Avenue north of 19th Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. 

Police said in a news release that a Honda Genesis collided with a tree and sustained heavy damage.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Whitchurch-Stouffville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, a 23-year-old man also from Whitchurch-Stouffville, was rushed to hospital where he later died.

No other vehicles were involved.

Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage of the crash to reach out to them.

