A Markham couple that went missing earlier month is now believed to have been murdered, and police have now issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 35-year-old suspect in connection with their deaths.

Investigators in York Region say they believe Quoc Tran, 37, and Kristy Nguyen, 25, were "victims of foul play in a targeted attack," and that they were killed at a commercial building in Vaughan.

Police previously said the pair had last been seen around 4:50 p.m. on Sept. 18, in the area of Highway 7 East and Warden Avenue. In a news release Tuesday, they said the pair had in fact last been seen at the commercial building at 5:30 p.m.

Police are now searching for Phuong Tan Nguyen, cautioning he should be considered armed and dangerous and that anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

Nguyen, who also goes by "Mike," is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder. He's described s 5'9" and 180 lbs.

Meanwhile, investigators "actively working" to recover the bodies of the couple, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police have also released a photo of a "vehicle of interest" they believe is connected to the case. Anyone who may have seen the truck or its driver on Sept. 18 around 11:30 p.m. at 111 Zenway Boulevard in Vaughan is being asked to come forward.