Child, 11, in critical condition after being struck while riding bicycle in Markham

An 11-year-old child is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Markham.

Ontario Provincial Police said they received a call just after 4 p.m.Thursday about a collision on the northbound ramp from Warden Avenue heading toward Highway 407 eastbound.

The child was riding a bicycle on Warden Avenue near the northbound ramp and was struck by a car while crossing the ramp, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

The driver remained at the scene and spoke with police while the child was taken to the trauma centre with critical injuries.

The OPP temporarily closed eastbound lanes on Hwy. 407 to investigate the collision. (Submitted by OPP)

Northbound lanes of Warden Avenue were closed temporarily while police investigated the collision.

The OPP did not specify the child's gender.

Police are appealing to witnesses to reach out with any information. All lanes have since reopened.