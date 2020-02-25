3 men charged for illegal storefront selling booze, liquor and pot to 'regular customers'

Three men have been charged for allegedly selling liquor, beer and cannabis out of a commercial unit in Markham, York police said Tuesday.

In a news release, police said investigators believe at least two of the men were purchasing alcohol in Quebec and shipping it back to the GTA to sell to "regular customers."

Officers carried out a search warrant at the unit on January 30, the release said, where they found "more than $100,000 worth of alcohol" in a store front and stored in shipping containers.

"Investigators also located various cannabis and CBD oil products that were pre-packaged for sale," it added.

The investigation, led by the York Regional Police Auto Cargo Theft Unit, began on Nov. 13, 2019.

Two of the men, a 56-year-old from Brampton and a 28-year-old from Toronto, face one count each of keeping, selling or offering liquor for sale.

A third man, a 56-year-old from Markham, has been charged with:

Possession of cannabis for purpose of distribution.

Unauthorized production of cannabis.

Possession for use in production or distribution of illicit cannabis.