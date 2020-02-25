3 men charged for illegal storefront selling booze, liquor and pot to 'regular customers'
Investigators found $100K-worth of alcohol on site and in shipping containers, police say
Three men have been charged for allegedly selling liquor, beer and cannabis out of a commercial unit in Markham, York police said Tuesday.
In a news release, police said investigators believe at least two of the men were purchasing alcohol in Quebec and shipping it back to the GTA to sell to "regular customers."
Officers carried out a search warrant at the unit on January 30, the release said, where they found "more than $100,000 worth of alcohol" in a store front and stored in shipping containers.
"Investigators also located various cannabis and CBD oil products that were pre-packaged for sale," it added.
The investigation, led by the York Regional Police Auto Cargo Theft Unit, began on Nov. 13, 2019.
Two of the men, a 56-year-old from Brampton and a 28-year-old from Toronto, face one count each of keeping, selling or offering liquor for sale.
A third man, a 56-year-old from Markham, has been charged with:
- Possession of cannabis for purpose of distribution.
- Unauthorized production of cannabis.
- Possession for use in production or distribution of illicit cannabis.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.