4 employees injured, 1 seriously, in armed bank robbery in Markham, 3 males arrested

York police have arrested three males in connection with an armed bank robbery in Markham that left four employees injured, one seriously, on Wednesday night.

The robbery happened at a RBC branch in the area of 16th Avenue and Markham Road, according to York Regional Police Staff Sgt. Marc Hilliker. Officers were called to the branch at about 8 p.m.

Hilliker said police believe the males were armed with handguns and knives.

Two bank employees were stabbed, while two others suffered head injuries. Of the two who were stabbed, one suffered serious injuries.

Paramedics took all four employees to hospital and all of their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Hillkier said the thieves ran from the bank and police dogs, escorted by York police's tactical unit, searched for them in the surrounding area.

"After a successful K9 track, all three outstanding suspects have been taken into custody. An evidence search is underway and a large police presence will be remaining for the next few hours," police said in a tweet.