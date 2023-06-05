Mark Saunders speaks with Metro Morning about his run for mayor

The former police chief is set to speak with host Piya Chattopadhyay shortly after 7:10 a.m. ET on Monday.

Mayoral candidate Mark Saunders gets his chance Monday to tell Torontonians what direction he'd take the city in if elected on June 26.

Saunders, the city's former police chief, will be on CBC Radio's Metro Morning shortly after 7:10 a.m. ET.

You can watch live in the player above. The full audio of the interview will be available a short time later.

Who is Saunders?

After stepping down as Toronto's police chief in June of 2020, Saunders has moved into the political arena.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford appointed him to a six-figure job as a special advisor working on the plan to turn Ontario Place, in part, into a mega-spa.

Saunders also ran for the PCs in the last provincial election in the Don Valley West riding, but was defeated by Liberal Stephanie Bowman.

Saunders' campaign has been focused on public safety, although a number of his policies — reviewing bike lanes, urging the city to drop its drug decriminalization efforts — run counter to the direction city hall has been moving in.

There are 102 people running to replace John Tory as mayor of Toronto. You can find the full list on the City of Toronto's website here.

