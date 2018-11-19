Police chief responds to gun violence as Toronto exceeds homicide record set in 1991

Police Chief Mark Saunders weighs-in Monday on the force's struggle to curb gun violence in Toronto as the city marked its 90th homicide this year — surpassing a grisly record that stood unbroken for nearly three decades.

A brazen daytime shooting on Sunday in Scarborough brought to the total number of slayings in Toronto this year to 90. The previous record for the most homicides in a single year was 89 killings in 1991.

Saunders is appearing on CBC Radio's Metro Morning at 7:10 a.m. to explain how police are responding to a spike in gun violence.

Last week, Acting Insp. Hank Idsinga of the force's homicide unit said there has been an "uptick in the number of shootings" relative to other types of slayings this year.

While officers are seizing more guns off the streets than ever before, the "shootings keep happening," Idsinga explained.

Police statistics show a rise in shooting deaths in 2018, with 47 so far this year compared to 36 in 2017 and 34 the year before that. ​

Two people were killed and several others wounded in a mass shooting along Danforth Avenue on July 22. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The city has also been marred by a number of high-profile slayings.

Among those that raised particular community ire was a shooting at a Scarborough playground that injured two young girls, the brazen daylight slaying of two young men with ties to the city's hip-hop scene on Canada Day long weekend, and a mass shooting rampage on a bustling summer evening along Danforth Avenue.

As a result, gun violence and its root causes have become hot-button political issues.

Mayor John Tory has endorsed a complete ban on handguns within city limits, while both the province and Ottawa have contributed new funding for youth programming aimed at providing opportunities to especially vulnerable young people.

Tory has said while there's "no magic answer" to this year's homicide total, he pointed out that "people do have the right to expect their governments will work together to reduce violent crime."