Former police chief Mark Saunders to run for Toronto mayor

Former Toronto police chief Mark Saunders says he has decided to run for mayor and his focus will be on community safety if elected.

In a statement, Saunders said Toronto is at a "tipping point' and he has never seen "this level of fear" in the city. He said he is the person for the top job because he can set priorities, fix problems, fight crime and its root causes, and restore public trust. Saunders was police chief from 2015 to 2020.

"The citizens of Toronto need to be safe and feel safe, in every neighbourhood,' Saunders said, listing a series of crimes that have recently occurred in the city.

"That's number one. I don't want to see anymore lockdowns of elementary schools. Not another story of a woman getting attacked on a streetcar. No more gangs shooting up townhouses where children are sleeping. Enough."

Saunders said he is aware that adding more police officers or spending more money is not the answer to the city's woes. He said it will take hard work to fix the problems that Toronto faces.

"My unique experience battling crime and its root causes in every community across Toronto gives me an equally unique understanding of how to tackle it. City council needs new leadership, new ideas — or we'll continue to get more of the same," he said.

"We need to provide people struggling with the challenges of mental health and homelessness the help and support they need. And to build a strong safety net, we need all three levels of government at the table, and a mayor who can negotiate with them in good faith."

Saunders said the city needs to be a place that will allow businesses to grow, that will provide good jobs and that will ensure there is access to affordable homes.

In the summer of 2020, Saunders resigned from the Toronto Police Service.

In 2021, the Ontario government appointed him to be a special adviser on the redevelopment of Ontario Place, the former amusement park and entertainment venue on the city's waterfront.

In June 2022, he ran unsuccessfully in the riding of Don Valley West for the Ontario Progressive Conservatives, losing to Liberal candidate Stephanie Bowman.