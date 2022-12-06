Toronto MPP Marit Stiles set to be next leader of Ontario NDP

Toronto MPP Marit Stiles will be the next leader of Ontario's New Democrats, the party said Tuesday.

Stiles, who represents the downtown riding of Davenport, was the lone contender in the race to helm the Official Opposition at Queen's Park.

In a news release, the NDP said she was the only candidate to meet all of the party's requirements to enter the contest, including getting 100 nominating signatures from four of the six geographic regions the New Democrats use to divide the province electorally.

"Marit can give people hope and unite the province to defeat (Premier) Doug Ford — to make life affordable and rebuild and improve health care and education," said Ontario NDP President Janelle Brady.

"Our party is stronger than ever. With Marit as our new leader, we will be able to expand our reach."

The New Democrats still need to hold a confirmation vote, currently scheduled for March 4. But party officials said it may be moved up.

The Newfoundland-born Stiles was first elected as an MPP in 2018 and served as the party's education critic. Before she secured a seat at Queen's Park, Stiles was a Toronto public school board trustee and also spent two years as president of the federal NDP.

The New Democrats have been without a permanent leader since Andrea Horwath stepped down on election night, when the party lost seven of the 38 seats it held at the dissolution of parliament. It was a dispiriting result for the NDP, which had tried to position itself as the only party that could beat the PCs.

Horwath had held the top post since 2009, leading the New Democrats into four elections. Toronto-Danforth MPP Peter Tabuns was appointed as interim leader in late June.

Speaking to CBC Radio's Metro Morning the day after the election, Stiles said it is clear the NDP needs to change its approach to winning over voters if it hopes to form government in the future. She said the party failed to inspire enough Ontarians to topple the PCs.

"We've got a big job ahead of us," she said of the NDP's long-term outlook.