2 men charged with murder in fatal shooting of 22-year-old woman in Mississauga

Peel police say they have charged two men in the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman in Mississauga last month.

Marissa Radstake died from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a business on Ninth Line, near Burnhamthorpe Road West, on the night of June 9.

She was from Walkerton, Ont., roughly 150 kilometres northwest of Peel Region, police said in a news release Monday.

This week, investigators arrested and charged a 24-year-old man from Kitchener and a 21-year-old man from Mississauga with one count each of first-degree murder in connection to her death.

Both men were previously known to investigators, police said. At the time of the shooting, the 21-year-old suspect was on federal parole for offences that happened in Halton Region.

Anyone with potentially valuable information is asked to contact Peel police or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.