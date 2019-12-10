2 charged in 'premeditated' fatal shooting outside Mississauga apartment

Two people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Mississauga, Peel police said Tuesday.

Mario Ibrahim, 26, was fatally shot shortly before midnight while he sat in his car outside a Webb Drive apartment building on Oct. 22.

According to Insp. Martin Ottaway, a single gunman approached Ibrahim's vehicle shortly after he parked and fired multiple shots before fleeing in a dark-coloured SUV.

Ibrahim, who was from Stouffville, was hit multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police allege that Brandon Drakes-Simon, 24, was the shooter. He was arrested on Dec. 4 and remains in custody.

A 24-year-old woman, Melnee Christian, was arrested on the same day in Calgary with the help of that city's police service, Ottaway said. She is currently being transferred back to Peel Region to appear in court.

Ottaway declined to elaborate on Christian's alleged role in the "planned and premeditated" homicide.

Both Drakes-Simon and Christian are from Mississauga.

Target of earlier shooting

Ibrahim had been targeted in another shooting less than 48 hours before his death, Ottaway told reporters at a morning news conference at Peel police headquarters.

He and a friend were travelling eastbound on Highway 401, approaching Highway 427, in the early morning hours of Oct. 20 when what is believed to be the same dark-coloured SUV seen the night of Ibrahim's slaying pulled up beside them. Someone inside fired multiple shots.

No one was injured in the incident, but the vehicle that Ibrahim was in was hit several times, according to Ottaway.

While carrying out search warrants, investigators also seized a brown 2012 Infinity IFX SUV — thought to be the vehicle used in both the Oct. 20 and Oct. 22 shootings.

During their investigation into Ibrahim's killing, Peel police connected two of Drakes-Simon's associates with an Oct. 9 shooting and robbery at a strip club on Invader Crescent in Mississauga.

Jason Williams, a 38-year-old man from Brampton, was arrested and charged with robbery and firearms-related offences in the case.

Meanwhile, a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for Justin Malcolm, a 34-year-old man also from Brampton. He is considered armed and dangerous, Ottaway said.

Anyone with potentially valuable information for investigators is asked to call Peel police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers